Commitment Preview: Safety Ben Minich Talks Finalists For His Pledge

Already boasting one of the better safety duos in the 2023 recruiting class, Notre Dame has a chance to sign another talented member of their secondary moving forward tonight. Cincinnati (Oh.) Lakota West defensive back Ben Minich will announce his decision at 6:PM ET, with the Irish hoping to add to their No. 1 ranked class.

Irish Breakdown will go live on its YouTube Channel at that time to discuss everything about his decision. Minich will choose between the Irish, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Stanford.

BEN MINICH PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Cincinnati, Oh./Lakota West

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300 caliber recruit)

Upside Grade: 4.0

Recruited By: Chris O'Leary, Chad Bowden

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Stanford, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 24 safety

On3: 3-star - No. 33 safety

Rivals: 3-star

Composite: 3-star - No. 528 overall - No. 50 safety

THE FINALISTS

Here are Minich’s thoughts on each of his finalists:

Notre Dame - "I really enjoyed spending time with Coach (Chris) O’Leary and Coach (Marcus) Freeman. They brought a lot of positive energy and are great people. It would be tough to miss out on playing on National television every week and playing with the best of the best, along with elite football and high academics.”

Oklahoma - “Moving to the SEC and playing some of the toughest competition every week can develop me to be the best player I can be. I have built a great relationship with Coach (Brandon) Hall and Coach (Brent) Venables.”

Cincinnati - “Being the hometown hero is hard to pass up on. Playing for your city and coming off the seasons they have been having are all influencing my decision.”

Kentucky - “Another powerhouse school in the SEC. I really like Coach (Vince) Murrow and Coach (Mark) Stoops. They are great people and have been consistently putting players in the league.”

Stanford - “I am very high on academics and they have some of the best in the country. Put that together with a great staff and a great football program, Stanford has a lot to offer for me.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter