Skip to main content

Commitment Preview: Safety Ben Minich Talks Finalists For His Pledge

2023 safety Ben Minich is prepared to make his college commitment, and Notre Dame is a top contender

Already boasting one of the better safety duos in the 2023 recruiting class, Notre Dame has a chance to sign another talented member of their secondary moving forward tonight. Cincinnati (Oh.) Lakota West defensive back Ben Minich will announce his decision at 6:PM ET, with the Irish hoping to add to their No. 1 ranked class.

Irish Breakdown will go live on its YouTube Channel at that time to discuss everything about his decision. Minich will choose between the Irish, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Stanford.

BEN MINICH PROFILE

Hometown/High School: Cincinnati, Oh./Lakota West

Height/Weight: 5-11, 185

IB Grade: 3.5 (Top 300 caliber recruit)
Upside Grade: 4.0

Recruited By: Chris O'Leary, Chad Bowden

Offers: Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Stanford, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 24 safety
On3: 3-star - No. 33 safety
Rivals: 3-star
Composite: 3-star - No. 528 overall - No. 50 safety

THE FINALISTS

Here are Minich’s thoughts on each of his finalists:

Notre Dame - "I really enjoyed spending time with Coach (Chris) O’Leary and Coach (Marcus) Freeman. They brought a lot of positive energy and are great people. It would be tough to miss out on playing on National television every week and playing with the best of the best, along with elite football and high academics.”

Oklahoma - “Moving to the SEC and playing some of the toughest competition every week can develop me to be the best player I can be. I have built a great relationship with Coach (Brandon) Hall and Coach (Brent) Venables.”

Cincinnati - “Being the hometown hero is hard to pass up on. Playing for your city and coming off the seasons they have been having are all influencing my decision.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky - “Another powerhouse school in the SEC. I really like Coach (Vince) Murrow and Coach (Mark) Stoops. They are great people and have been consistently putting players in the league.”

Stanford - “I am very high on academics and they have some of the best in the country. Put that together with a great staff and a great football program, Stanford has a lot to offer for me.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Keon Keeley 2
Recruiting

Notre Dame Back To No. 1 In The 2023 Recruiting Rankings

By Bryan Driskell2 hours ago
Jaiden Ausberry 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Profile: LB Jaiden Ausberry

By Bryan Driskell4 hours ago
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Class Impact: LB Jaiden Ausberry Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell11 hours ago
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell13 hours ago
Jaden Mickey
Football

Latest Notre Dame Team Intel - Defense Edition

By Bryan Driskell19 hours ago
Chris Tyree
Football

Notre Dame Has Strengths It Can Build Its Offense Around

By Bryan DriskellAug 4, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Jaiden Ausberry
Recruiting

Commitment Preview: Linebacker Jaiden Ausberry Ready To Announce A Decision

By Ryan RobertsAug 4, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Tyler Buchner
Football

Latest Notre Dame Team Intel - Offense Edition

By Bryan DriskellAug 4, 2022 5:00 AM EDT