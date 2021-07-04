Talented DB Devin Moore Prepares To Announce His Decision

Notre Dame has the nation's No. 2 recruiting class in the country according to all four major recruiting services, and that class if fueled by arguably the nation's best haul of defensive players. Notre Dame hopes that the defensive haul grows by one tonight when Naples (Fla.) High School defensive back Devin Moore makes his announcement.

Moore is set to make a commitment at 7:00 PM eastern, and he'll choose between the Fighting Irish, Alabama, Florida and Stanford.

DEVIN MOORE BIO/ANALYSIS

Moore is a 6-2, 180-pound cornerback from Naples (Fla.) High School, and he's one of the most underrated players in the entire country. Moore is also an elite student, which is why he was recruited so hard by Notre Dame and Stanford.

The Naples star is a very long and athletic cornerback with exceptional instincts and ball skills. He's a rangy athlete with impressive long speed, and he shows himself to be a smooth and fluid athlete in coverage. He thrives in press coverage and also when playing off man, making a versatile cover corner.

Moore grades out as a 4.0 grade player that falls into a Top 150 caliber prospect category as a cornerback. Part of what makes Moore such a talented and important prospect is his versatility. Not only does he grade out high as a true corner, he also has skills that translate to safety and also the slot position.

Moore earned offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Boston College, Iowa State, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, UCF, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Duke and Rutgers.

WHERE THINGS STAND

Moore visited Florida and Alabama before taking an official visit to Notre Dame the weekend of June 11th. His most recent visit was to Stanford.

Notre Dame has been in strong position with Moore for some time, but Stanford also caught his attention due to its academic pedigree. Florida and Alabama have been working hard to make up ground on the Irish and Cardinal, and their early June visits with Moore were impactful.

Moore had gone back and forth about whether or not to make a decision this summer or take more visits in the fall. Alabama and Florida were working hard to convince Moore to take officials to their campuses in the fall, but he has clearly made a decision to commit this summer.

I am record as saying if Moore makes a summer decision the Irish should feel good about landing him. Tonight we'll find out if I am right or wrong.

