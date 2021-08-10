Notre Dame Commits, Targets Fill Up The 2023  Rivals250

Notre Dame commits and top targets are littered throughout the first installment of the 2023 Rivals250

Rivals released its first Top 250 ranking for the 2023 recruiting class and there is already a strong Notre Dame flavor. Notre Dame currently has the No. 1 ranked 2022 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals, and the 2023 class could shape up to be just as good, if not better.

Notre Dame already has early commitments from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep standout end Keon Keeley and Mentor (Ohio) High School star Brenan Vernon, which gives the Irish a great start to the class.

Vernon ranks as the nation's No. 8 overall player according to Rivals while Keeley is ranked No. 106 in the first installment, giving the Irish an elite defensive end duo to start the class.

Notre Dame is looking to land another elite linebacker class in 2023 and the top two targets are obvious, and they are highly ranked recruits.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central athlete Sonny Styles is the nation's No. 6 overall player according to Rivals, and he's an absolute must-get for Notre Dame, who is recruiting him to play linebacker (rover).

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star Drayk Bowen is the other stud linebacker Notre Dame wants in the 2023 class, and he ranks No. 22 overall on the Rivals250. Notre Dame's dream scenario on defense in 2023 involves landing both Styles and Bowen to go with its bookend edge players in Keeley and Vernon.

Notre Dame's top quarterback target in 2023 is Detroit (Mich.) Martin L. King signal caller Dante Moore, who ranks No. 35 on the list for Rivals. Irish Breakdown grades Moore out as a 5-star recruit

The Irish want to pair Moore with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate, a native of Chicago. Tate ranked No. 68 in the latest rankings.

Notre Dame is also pushing hard for Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett, who ranked No. 47 on the list. Another top Notre Dame defensive back target is Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes safety Terrance Love, who is high on the Irish. He checked in at No. 71 on the list. Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek star safety Caleb Downs is another top Notre Dame target, and he ranked No. 77.

Here are other Notre Dame targets in the rankings:

No. 5 - Kadyn Proctor, OL

No. 11 - AJ Harris, CB

No. 12 - Jayden Wayne, DE

No. 17 - Justice Haynes, RB

No. 20 - TJ Shanahan, OL

No. 24 - Duce Robinson, TE

No. 27 - Jaiden Ausberry, LB

No. 29 - Chase Bisontis, OL

No. 31 - Rueben Owens, RB

No. 45 - Ryan Yaites, CB/S

No. 53 - Jalen Brown, WR

No. 59 - Ta'Mere Robinson, LB

No. 65 - Samson Okunlola, OL

No. 72 - Braylon James, WR

No. 74 - Caleb Presley, CB

No. 78 - Peyton Bowen, S

No. 81 - Sedrick Irvin, RB

No. 82 - Luke Montgomery, DT

No. 91 - Jaxon Howard, TE

No. 92 - Cole Martin, CB

No. 93 - Harris Sewell, OL

No. 94 - Malik Muhammad, CB

No. 98 - Rodney Gallagher, WR

No. 101 - Derrick LeBlanc, DE/DT

No. 115 - Monroe Freeling, OL

No. 119 - Mathias Barnwell, TE

No. 120 - John Walker, DT

No. 127 - Mikal Harrison-Pilot, ATH

No. 143 - Kayin Lee, CB

No. 159 - Christian Gray, CB

No. 169 - Rico Flores Jr., WR

No. 177 - Michael Daughtery, S

No. 178 - Nathaniel Joseph, WR

No. 180 - Noah Rogers, WR

No. 181 - Malik Elzy, WR

No. 213 - Adon Shuler, S

No. 216 - Brayden Dorman, QB

No. 219 - Joshua Padilla, OL

No. 221 - Jayden Limar, RB

No. 244 - Avery Johnson, QB



