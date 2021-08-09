Notre Dame Makes Final 5 For Elite 2023 Linebacker

Notre Dame has already finished its 2022 linebacker class and it is an outstanding group of players. The goal now for the Irish coaches is to land a 2023 group that is just as good, if not better. There are two linebackers that stand above the rest for Notre Dame in that class, and the Irish made the final group of schools for one of those players, Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean two-sport star Drayk Bowen.

Bowen listed Notre Dame in his final group of five along with LSU, Clemson, Auburn and Indiana. The 6-2, 215-pound athlete wants to play both football and baseball in college, something he certainly could do at Notre Dame.

Bowen is a 5-star recruit and the No. 23 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite rankings. Rivals ranks Bowen as the nation's No. 16 overall player after a dominant sophomore campaign.

The Andrean star is an exceptional athlete that can dominate in space, in the box or coming off the line at linebacker. Notre Dame identified him very early on as a must-get player in the class. Bowen and Pickerington (Ohio) Central star Sonny Styles are the clear "must-get" and "most-desired" linebackers for Notre Dame in the 2023 class. Styles is also a five-star recruit.

Both Bowen and Styles visited Notre Dame this summer and while there is work to be done with both players, and neither are locks despite their ties to the program, the Irish staff has positioned themselves quite well with both players. Bowen's tie being his close proximity to South Bend and Styles being the younger brother of talented freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr.

The key now will be finishing off with them as well as they did the elite 2022 group of linebackers.

