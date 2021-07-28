Notre Dame Offers Athletic 2023 Quarterback Avery Johnson

Notre Dame is still in search of its 2023 quarterback and right now the list of offers is quite small as the Irish staff zeroes in on its top targets. That list grew by one this evening when Notre Dame offered Maize (Kan.) High School athlete Avery Johnson.

Johnson passed for 2,109 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore for the Eagles. He added 385 yards on the ground to go with 10 more touchdowns. Johnson is a tall, skinny quarterback that is an outstanding athlete. He scored over 13 points per game for the Maize varsity basketball program and he's also a standout on the baseball diamond.

At this point Johnson is still raw mechanically but there are a lot of tools to work with. He's skinny and still developing, but Johnson is a gunslinger that shows good arm strength, a lot of guts as a passer and he's dynamic when he tucks the ball and run. Johnson is a legit dual-threat quarterback that can not only sit in the pocket and win but he can make plays on scrambles and designed runs.

Johnson visited Notre Dame today for the BBQ event and also worked out for the Irish staff and his performance was good enough to earn him an offer. Notre Dame is very picky when it comes to offering quarterbacks so his workout must have been quite impressive. There have been a number of highly ranked 2023 quarterbacks on campus this summer and none earned offers, but Johnson did.

He joins Detroit (Mich.) King star Dante Moore and New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman standout Arch Manning as uncommitted 2023 quarterbacks with an offer from Notre Dame.

Johnson ranks as the nation's No. 159 overall player and No. 11 quarterback on the 247Sports composite rankings. He has offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, TCU, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Arizona State, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota and Washington State.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter