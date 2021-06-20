What's Next: Final Linebacker Target Now Becomes The Notre Dame Focus

With three linebackers now committed the Notre Dame coaching staff can zero in on its final top target

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka this weekend, giving the Fighting Irish a third top-ranked linebacker in the class. Tuihalamaka joins a class that already had standout backers Joshua Burnham and Nolan Ziegler.

Notre Dame now has the nation's best linebacker class, but the Fighting Irish staff isn't done yet with the 2022 class, and it's just getting started for the 2023 class.

JAYLEN SNEED BECOMES THE FOCUS

Illinois linebacker Sebastian Cheeks - the nation's No. 127 player on the 247Sports composite list - was supposed to visit Notre Dame this weekend, but the Irish staff canceled the visit. Despite being his leader for quite some time, Notre Dame chose to bow out of his recruitment when it became clear that Tuihalamaka was a must-get as the Mike linebacker.

That left one spot in the class, and the Notre Dame staff locked in on Hilton Head (S.C.) High School linebacker Jaylen Sneed. At this point for Notre Dame it is Sneed or bust ... by choice.

Sneed is a consensus Top 100 recruit that ranks as the nation's No. 46 overall player according to Rivals. A dynamic 6-2, 215-pound athlete, Sneed has the unique physical tools that project to the rover position just as effectively as he does to the Will position.

His flexibility makes him a great fit for a trio of linebackers that already has two versatile players in Burnham and Ziegler. This is important because it means there is a greater chance that Notre Dame can use all of these linebackers together.

Sneed visited Oregon the first week of June and followed up with a visit to Notre Dame from June 14-16. Oregon impressed Sneed and put its best foot forward, but sources indicate that Notre Dame followed up with an even better visit.

Until Sneed announces a decision the Ducks will continue to battle, but Notre Dame has put itself in a great position. Should the Irish get it done and land Sneed it would give Notre Dame the best linebacker class in the country and arguably the best linebacker haul of Brian Kelly's tenure in South Bend.

EARLY 2023 OFFER LIST IS IMPRESSIVE

Notre Dame should know somewhat soon what Sneed is going to do, but no matter what he chooses the staff is done with 2022 linebacker recruiting outside of him. An advantage to wrapping up the linebacker so soon is that it allows the staff to turn its linebacker attention to the 2023 class.

The good news for Notre Dame is the 2023 linebacker class appears to be athletic and deep, and the Fighting Irish staff already has gotten a number of the top linebackers in that class on campus this June.

One of the nation's best linebackers is Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean star athlete Drayk Bowen. The 6-2, 215-pound two-sport star (he's a talented baseball player) is a five-star recruit and the nation's No. 25 overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite ranking. Notre Dame will be a major player for Bowen, but many of the nation's other top programs are also pushing for him.

Another early name to know is Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic standout linebacker Tre Edwards, the nation's No. 56 player on the 247Sports composite list. Edwards is a stocky middle linebacker that has been linked to Notre Dame.

One of my favorite 2023 prospects on film is Many (La.) High School athlete Tackett Curtis, the No. 49 player in the country according to Rivals. Curtis is skinny and will need to fill out his frame. He also plays safety in college, but he projects quite well to the second level of the defense, assuming he can fill out his frame.

Curtis is a missile on film.

Other 2023 prospects with offers are Jaiden Ausberry, Jayvant Brown, Malik Bryant, Troy Ford Jr., Ta'Mere Robinson and Preston Zinter.

It's already a very talented group and you can expect the board to expand throughout the summer.

