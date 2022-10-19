Jeremiyah Love Want To Open Up A St. Louis Pipeline To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has a history of tapping into the St. Louis talent pipeline, although sporadically over the years. You are starting to see more and more impact in the area, and Notre Dame's latest commitment - St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love - wants to make his pledge be the act that opens up a pipeline from St. Louis to South Bend.

On the current roster, freshman defensive lineman Tyson Ford and sophomore defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio are both St. Louis natives.

In the past, the Irish staff has also had a couple victories in the pretty recent past with former star running back Kyren Williams and top wide receiver recruit Jordan Johnson. Notre Dame struck gold with Williams, who is now playing football on the NFL level with the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Outside of those few examples, the program hasn’t had nearly enough success in St. Louis. That seems to be changing very quickly with both the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes.

Last Saturday, the Irish landed Love, who picked Notre Dame over Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama and Missouri among others. Love joined cornerback Christian Gray in the class, giving Notre Dame two dynamic Top 100 recruits from St. Louis. In an interview with Love prior to his commitment, he made it known that the pipeline into St. Louis may not end with him.

The 2023 class is doubling Notre Dame's number of St. Louis players, but he is hoping that his example brings on even more talented players in the very near future.

"I am just trying to set an example,” Love said. "I am trying to show that you don’t have to go to the biggest schools like Alabama or Georgia. We could go to Notre Dame and we could do something special there, try to bring all the talent to one place.

"We already had Kyren Williams, he is in the league now so let’s keep it rolling,” continued Love. "We have Christian Gray, we have me. I am trying to get (Jeremiah McClellan) and (Ryan) Wingo to come on down to. If we can get those two guys, shoot, I think Notre Dame will have a fantastic four.”

With the presence in St. Louis, continued impact and consistency will come with success. Love understands that. He has already established several big goals for Notre Dame moving forward.

"I think we will win a national championship,” Love explained. "I think after this recruiting class, I think that more people will start to look at Notre Dame more. They will see that Notre Dame has a lot of big time recruits now, they have a lot of four-stars.

"Notre Dame has a lot of good recruits and a lot of people are going to start to see that maybe Notre Dame is the place that they can be at,” he continued. “I most definitely think that Notre Dame will win a championship in the future, maybe multiple, but I know we are going to win one.”

Whenever a trend begins, there has to be a first, something or someone to kick everything off. That is how Love sees himself, a table setter.

There is a large amount of talent being produced in St. Louis year to year, and Notre Dame is looking to take advantage of it over the next couple of cycles. Love and Gray are a big reason for that push.

