Ohio Lineman Parker Harden Ready To See Notre Dame

This weekend, Notre Dame is gearing up for their final home game of the season. That also marks the last big recruiting weekend of the season. The Irish staff is set to host several talented recruits from the 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and even the 2027 recruiting classes on campus. Among the talented players who will travel to South Bend, 2025 Pickerington (Ohio) Central offensive tackle Parker Harden is excited to make his return trip back for the game.

So far the 6-5, 295-pound offensive lineman has been extremely complimentary of the Notre Dame staff and his interactions with them. He looks forward to growing those relationships this weekend.

“Early conversations have been amazing with Notre Dame,” Harden said. “They seem really interested in my growth as a player and as a person and I’m looking forward to meeting more of the coaches and experiencing a great game.”

While his sophomore season has already concluded, it was a standout campaign for Harden, who took a massive step forward this season. He is already pushing himself off the field since the season finished, and is challenging himself and the improvements he hopes to make.

“My season has been great but I wish we went a little farther in the playoffs,” he said. “I am excited to keep improving and get back to work.”

Harden has also been tackling the recruiting process head on. He feels blessed to be in the position he is and has had the opportunity to develop great relationships with several notable programs.

“Recruiting has been awesome,” explained Harden. “Cincinnati has offered me and West Virginia and Notre Dame are interested in me getting back on campus, and I’m excited about all of the schools that have had me out so far. I’m hoping some junior day and off-season visits will continue to help focus my recruitment.”

He also has the blueprint for what he needs from his prospective school. There are clear qualifiers for what will make a program the perfect fit.

“I’m looking for a school with great academics because I want to be able to have a great career even after football,” he said. “I also need to have a great support group when it comes to life in general. Great coaches, great academic advisors, and great teammates are all important in things I look for in a school.”

This weekend is a major opportunity to make waves with several talented recruits on campus. Harden is the perfect example of a player that Notre Dame hopes to make an impression on.

