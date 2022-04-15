RB Gi'Bran Payne Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has added to its highly regarded 2022 class today by picking up Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle running back Gi'Bran Payne.

Payne traveled a very interesting road to get to Notre Dame. He was offered by the Irish staff back during his sophomore year, and he was a player the coaches were high on. Payne had an outstanding sophomore season, earning a four-star grade on the Irish Breakdown board.

The 5-10, 190-pound running back showed is talented, but his junior and senior seasons were both cut short by injuries. Payne was injured in the season opener of his junior season, which caused him to miss the remainder of the season. Payne carried the ball just 66 times for 274 yards as a senior.

Those injuries kept Payne from getting the recruiting attention his talent would otherwise dictate, but his injuries didn't stop then Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough from pushing for him, and Payne ultimately signed with the Hoosiers.

McCullough was hired by Notre Dame in February, and less than a month later Payne was released from his letter of intent from Indiana. That opened the door for Notre Dame and McCullough to make a run at the talented runner, who is now the final prospect to join the 2022 Fighting Irish class.

Payne joins a Notre Dame class that also included running back Jadarian Price, who is already on campus.

Payne earned offers from the Irish, Hoosiers, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Iowa State, Boston College, Purdue, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Northwestern.

The LaSalle standout was ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN, who ranked him as the nation's No. 269 overall player despite him not playing much the last two seasons.

Here is my analysis of Payne after he was offered by Notre Dame, which is based off his sophomore film:

"An injury kept Payne out for the majority of the 2020 season, which drags his grade down a bit, but he's a talented runner nonetheless. Payne isn't the biggest back, but he runs with solid authority and he has the kind of frame that should allow him to fill out nicely and handle being an every down back.

"Payne shows good speed, possessing a good first step and enough acceleration to hit home runs. His balance and agility are impressive, and they make him difficult to bring down in space. Combined with his toughness and lower body strength those traits allow Payne to be a highly productive back between the tackles.

"The LaSalle standout hows good vision and natural instincts as a runner, and he is just as effective on outside and stretch plays as he is running downhill. His low build also makes him more difficult to get a clean shot on, which also adds to his ability to make plays after contact. His agility and foot quickness allow Payne to make immediate vertical cuts into open run lanes, and they make him a weapon in space.

"Payne doesn't catch the ball a lot, but he's impressive when given the chance. He has made pass game plays out of the backfield and when lined up in the slot. Payne is a good route runner and he catches the ball naturally. In the right offense he could even play a good amount of slot."

