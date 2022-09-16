2023 Ohio State Basketball Target Taison Chatman Sets Commitment Date

Minneapolis Totino-Grace four-star guard Taison Chatman announced he will make his college decision among finalist Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio State, Virginia and Xavier on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The 6-foot-4 and 170-pound Chatman is considered the eighth-best combo guard and No. 31 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he averaged 13.5 points per game to lead the Eagles to the Class AAA state championship as a junior.

Chatman landed an offer from the Buckeyes in May, then made his way to campus for the first time for an official visit the weekend of the football team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame earlier this month, giving him an opportunity to spend time with head coach Chris Holtmann, assistant Jake Diebler and the current commits.

The Monday after Chatman's visit, Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne four-star guard George Washington III – the first pledge in Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class – backed off his commitment, a mutual decision based upon the Buckeyes' pursuit of Chatman and Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star guard Bronny James.

If he chooses Ohio State, Chatman would become the fourth member of the Buckeyes' current class, joining Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy four-star forward Scotty Middleton, Pickerington (Ohio) Central four-star forward Devin Royal and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks.

The staff would then look to round out the haul with James, who is also reportedly interested in Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and USC, though his only known visit was the trip to Ohio State.

