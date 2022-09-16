Skip to main content

2023 Ohio State Basketball Target Taison Chatman Sets Commitment Date

Chatman would be the third top-50 prospect to commit to the Buckeyes this cycle.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Minneapolis Totino-Grace four-star guard Taison Chatman announced he will make his college decision among finalist Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio State, Virginia and Xavier on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The 6-foot-4 and 170-pound Chatman is considered the eighth-best combo guard and No. 31 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he averaged 13.5 points per game to lead the Eagles to the Class AAA state championship as a junior.

Chatman landed an offer from the Buckeyes in May, then made his way to campus for the first time for an official visit the weekend of the football team's 21-10 win over Notre Dame earlier this month, giving him an opportunity to spend time with head coach Chris Holtmann, assistant Jake Diebler and the current commits.

The Monday after Chatman's visit, Dayton (Ohio) Chaminade Julienne four-star guard George Washington III – the first pledge in Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class – backed off his commitment, a mutual decision based upon the Buckeyes' pursuit of Chatman and Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star guard Bronny James.

If he chooses Ohio State, Chatman would become the fourth member of the Buckeyes' current class, joining Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy four-star forward Scotty Middleton, Pickerington (Ohio) Central four-star forward Devin Royal and St. Marys (Ohio) Memorial four-star center Austin Parks.

The staff would then look to round out the haul with James, who is also reportedly interested in Michigan, Oregon, UCLA and USC, though his only known visit was the trip to Ohio State.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State’s 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball Schedule Revealed

LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Posts Photos From Ohio State Official Visit

2023 In-State G George Washington III Decommits From Ohio State

Ohio State F Seth Towns Stepping Away From Basketball

Ohio State's Justice Sueing Fully Cleared For Basketball-Related Activities

LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Considering Visit To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show

By Andrew Lind
35. Mason Maggs
Football

Ohio State Walk-On QB Mason Maggs Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind
84. Jack Sawyer
Football

Ohio State's Jack Sawyer Hopeful For Transition From Jack End To Leo In The Future

By Caleb Spinner
Kojo Antwi
Football

Ohio State Freshman WR Kojo Antwi Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind
Silver Bullets are back
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Ohio State Defense Appears To Be For Real

By Brendan Gulick
Caden Curry
Football

Ohio State Freshman Caden Curry Earning Playing Time At DE

By Andrew Lind
85. DeaMonte Trayanum
Football

Ohio State LB DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum To Return Kickoffs Against Toledo

By Andrew Lind
Tanner McCalister
Football

Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Jack Sawyer, Tanner McCalister Preview Toledo

By Andrew Lind