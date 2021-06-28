Ohio State To Host Duke As Part Of 2021 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

The Buckeyes will look to improve upon a two-game winning streak in the annual challenge.

As first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein and later confirmed by the program, Ohio State will host Duke on Nov. 30 as part of the 2021 ACC-Big Ten Challenge. This marks the first meeting between the two programs since 2012, when the Buckeyes fell to the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The last time Duke traveled to Ohio State, meanwhile, was just one year prior, when the second-ranked Buckeyes knocked off the No. 3 Blue Devils in front a sellout crowd that included LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Other matchups for the 2021 ACC-Big Ten Challenge include Virginia Tech at Maryland, Miami (Fla.) at Penn State, Louisville at Michigan State, Nebraska at N.C. State, Indiana at Syracuse, Clemson at Rutgers, Notre Dame at Illinois, Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Northwestern at Wake Forest, Michigan at North Carolina, Iowa at Virginia, Florida State at Purdue and Wisconsin at Georgia Tech.

Ohio State is 9-11 all time in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge but carries a two-game winning streak into this year’s event, as the Buckeyes defeated the Tar Heels in 2019 and Fighting Irish in 2020.

Ohio State schedule this season also includes games against Xavier in the Gavitt Games; Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic; a combination of California, Florida and/or Seton Hall in the Fort Myers Tip-Off and New Orleans and Towson at home. The rest of the Buckeyes' schedule will be announced at a later date.

