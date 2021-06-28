Record 26 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Compete At Tokyo Olympics
A record 26 current, former and future Ohio State student-athletes will compete for their respective countries in next month’s Tokyo Olympics. It surpasses the previous record of 19 Buckeyes who participated in the 2008 Beijing Games, as well as the 16 at the 2016 Rio Games.
The full list includes:
- Former swimmer Matthew Abeysinghe - Sri Lanka
- Senior shot putter Adelaide Aquilla - United States
- Incoming freshman synchronized swimmer Emily Armstrong - Canada
- Junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong - United States
- Former sprinter Maggie Barrie - Sierra Leone
- Current sprinter Anavia Battle - United States
- Former fencer Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger - Canada
- Former rower Aina Cid Centelles - Spain
- Junior fencer Diego Cervantes - Mexico
- Former sprinter Christina Clemons (née Manning) - United States
- Senior swimmer Ruslan Gaziev - Canada
- Former fencer Alanna Goldie - Canada
- Senior sprinter Eric Harrison Jr. - Trinidad and Tobago
- Former fencer Eleanor Harvey - Canada
- Former gymnast Misha Koudinov - New Zealand
- Incoming freshman rower Anneta Kyridou – Greece
- Incoming freshman rower Maria Kyridou – Greece
- Sophomore pistol shooter Henry Leverett - United States
- Sophomore pistol shooter Jackson Leverett - United States
- Senior rower Alessandra Montesano - Italy
- Former rower Ilse Paulis - Netherlands
- Former soccer player Nichelle Prince - Canada
- Former rower Elodie Ravera - France
- Incoming freshman synchronized swimmer Ruby Remati - United States
- Former wrestler Kyle Snyder - United States
- Former gymnast Alec Yoder - United States
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, branded that way due to the postponement of last year’s Games due to the pandemic, will begin with the opening ceremonies on July 23 at 7 a.m. ET.
-----
You may also like:
Former Ohio State Sprinter Christina Clemons Receives Custom Doritos Bag
2022 North Carolina DT Curtis Neal Commits To Wisconsin Over Ohio State
2021 Ohio State DE Target J.T. Tuimoloau Cancels Alabama Visit
Former Ohio State S Tyvis Powell Signs With BC Lions Of CFL
Ohio State Shot Putter Adelaide Aquilla Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics
Ohio State Tabs Anomaly Sports Group For NIL Consultation, Education
Ohio State To Play At Xavier In 2021 Gavitt Games
Former Ohio State LB Pepper Johnson Named Head Coach At IMG Academy
2023 Florida RB Treyaun Webb Includes Ohio State In Top 3
2022 IMG Academy DT Dominick James Sets Commitment Date
Former Ohio State S/ST Nate Ebner Won’t Participate In Tokyo Olympics
2022 Tennessee Running Back Dallan Hayden Commits To Ohio State
How Hayden's Commitment Impacts The Buckeyes' 2022 Recruiting Class
Ohio State G Duane Washington Invited To NBA Draft Combine
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook