Record 26 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Compete At Tokyo Olympics

The Buckeyes will be well-represented when the Games kick off in Tokyo next month.

A record 26 current, former and future Ohio State student-athletes will compete for their respective countries in next month’s Tokyo Olympics. It surpasses the previous record of 19 Buckeyes who participated in the 2008 Beijing Games, as well as the 16 at the 2016 Rio Games.

The full list includes:

Former swimmer Matthew Abeysinghe - Sri Lanka

Senior shot putter Adelaide Aquilla - United States

Incoming freshman synchronized swimmer Emily Armstrong - Canada

Junior swimmer Hunter Armstrong - United States

Former sprinter Maggie Barrie - Sierra Leone

Current sprinter Anavia Battle - United States

Former fencer Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger - Canada

Former rower Aina Cid Centelles - Spain

Junior fencer Diego Cervantes - Mexico

Former sprinter Christina Clemons (née Manning) - United States

Senior swimmer Ruslan Gaziev - Canada

Former fencer Alanna Goldie - Canada

Senior sprinter Eric Harrison Jr. - Trinidad and Tobago

Former fencer Eleanor Harvey - Canada

Former gymnast Misha Koudinov - New Zealand

Incoming freshman rower Anneta Kyridou – Greece

Incoming freshman rower Maria Kyridou – Greece

Sophomore pistol shooter Henry Leverett - United States

Sophomore pistol shooter Jackson Leverett - United States

Senior rower Alessandra Montesano - Italy

Former rower Ilse Paulis - Netherlands

Former soccer player Nichelle Prince - Canada

Former rower Elodie Ravera - France

Incoming freshman synchronized swimmer Ruby Remati - United States

Former wrestler Kyle Snyder - United States

Former gymnast Alec Yoder - United States

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, branded that way due to the postponement of last year’s Games due to the pandemic, will begin with the opening ceremonies on July 23 at 7 a.m. ET.

