Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine To Sign Executive Order Regarding Name, Image And Likeness

Senate Bill 187 got bogged down last week due to added language on transgender athletes.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday morning that he will sign an executive order to allow student-athletes throughout the state to profit off their name, image and likeness starting on July 1.

Senate Bill 187 moved swiftly through the Senate but was bogged down in the House last week when Rep. Jena Powell added language to ban transgender athletes from playing girls sports. DeWine will now use his authority to supersede the new language and pass the bill into law.

A press conference will be held at the Ohio Statehouse at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, with DeWine set to be joined by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Ohio Dept. of Higher Education chancellor Randy Gardner, Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani, Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson and athletic director Gene Smith and former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones.

Ohio State has been pushed hard the law to go into effect on July 1 in order to avoid a competitive disadvantage compared to states that have already passes legislation, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

"It would really severely damage us in recruiting moving forward,” head football coach Ryan Day said earlier this month. “For us to be in a situation where they could go to another state, another institution, and have the opportunity to make money off their name, image or likeness but not do that in the state of Ohio would put us in a severe disadvantage that would have effects for a long time."

That said, DeWine won’t be the first to enact name, image and likeness legislation in this manner, as Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order last week.

