Chris Holtmann Wishes Ohio State Football Good Luck in National Championship Game

Holtmann gave Ohio State football a shoutout at the end of his press conference on Saturday.

Being a Buckeye means being a part of a special fraternity. While they might lead different programs, football coach Ryan Day and basketball coach Chris Holtmann have become good friends and have both spoken so highly of each other over the course of the last couple months.

After the Buckeyes knocked off No. 15 Rutgers in their signature road win of the season on the hardwood, Chris Holtmann spoke with reporters for about 15 minutes and answered a slew of basketball-related questions. But he wanted to make sure the press conference ended with some well-wishes.

You can watch his brief message to the Buckeye football team in the video above.

"Listen, I want to finish the call wishing Ryan Day and our football team, wish them well. Monday night, 8 o'clock. Let's go! I can't wait," Holtmann said.

You can watch the other highlights from Holtmann's postgame press conference here.

Ohio State and Alabama will meet for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

