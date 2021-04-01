Ohio State To Play In 2022 Maui Invitational

The Buckeyes will make their first trip to Hawaii since 2003.

The Ohio State men’s basketball program announced on Thursday morning it will participate in the 2022 Maui Invitational alongside Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

It will be the Buckeyes’ fourth appearance in the event, which will be played on Nov. 21-23 at the Lahaina Civic Center on the Island of Maui, Hawaii. Each team will play three games in three days, though the bracket will be set at a later date.

Ohio State has never won the Maui Invitational.

In 1988, the No. 15 Buckeyes fell to fifth-ranked Oklahoma in the tournament opener before knocking off DePaul and Vanderbilt.

Ohio State opened the 1993 invitational with a win over Tennessee Tech before losing to No. 5 Kentucky. The Buckeyes then defeated 18th-ranked Boston College.

The last time Ohio State made the trip to Maui was in 2003, when the Buckeyes dropped the opener to San Diego State before defeating Central Michigan and Villanova.

The news comes one day after Ohio State announced it will play in the 2021 Fort Myers Tip-Off against California, Florida and Seton Hall. The Buckeyes were supposed to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis last season before the event was cancelled, as well, showing head coach Chris Holtmann’s desire to participate in an early season tournament each year.

“I do like them,” he said in November 2019, when it was announced that Ohio State had a tentative agreement to play in Maui. "I think it's also not a bad thing because football here in the fall controls a lot of things. It’s not a bad idea to take your team away for four, five days or a week and play neutral games in settings like that.”

