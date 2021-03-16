Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars Signing Carlos Hyde

Meyer bringing another former player to Jacksonville. Check out the terms of the deal here.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde had agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with Jacksonville, where he’ll be reunited with former Buckeyes and current Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

The 30-year-old Hyde played under Meyer from 2012-13, at which time he rushed for 2,491 yards and 31 touchdowns and hauled in 24 passes for 198 yards and four more scores while leading the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten East Division titles.

Hyde was a second-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the franchise before signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Despite being the Browns’ leading rusher at the time, Hyde was unexpectedly traded to Jacksonville after just five games. He rushed for 189 yards in eight games with the Jaguars, who released him that offseason.

Hyde then signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, only to be traded to the Houston Texans during the preseason. He went on to enjoy the best season of his career, when he rushed for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns.

After playing most of the season with a torn labrum, Hyde underwent offseason shoulder surgery. He was then signed by the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he rushed for 356 yards and four touchdowns despite splitting carries with Chris Carson and DeeJay Dallas.

In addition to Meyer, Hyde will also be reunited in Jacksonville with former Ohio State offensive guard Andrew Norwell (2010-13) and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (2015-19). He projects to be the Jaguars’ No. 2 running back behind James Robinson, who rushed for 1,070 yards and seven scores during his rookie year in 2020.

