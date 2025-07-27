Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Star Defender Signs New NFL Contract

Former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple is joining the San Francisco 49ers.

Ben Cooper

Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (33) celebrates after intercepting the football against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple (33) celebrates after intercepting the football against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple has signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Apple appeared in four games for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 season. The veteran cornerback has bounced around in his time in the NFL. The New York Giants drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Giants, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Chargers.

Apple played at an elite level in his two seasons with the Buckeyes. In his freshman season, Apple had six tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Apple has not lived up to the elite cornerback he was in college when he helped the Buckeyes win the National Championship in 2014. He was drafted early, but has not developed into a star in the NFL. However, he has been a solid cornerback and now joins a talented 49ers team.

San Francisco missed the playoffs in the 2024 season, going 6-11 after reaching the Super Bowl in 2023.

Apple will look to be a quality piece for Robert Saleh's defense as the 49ers look to make it back to the postseason.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Former Big Ten Star Opens Fire on Ohio State Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith

MORE: Commanders Reveal Unexpected News on Terry McLaurin

MORE: Former Ohio State QB Commit Gets Candid on Spurning Buckeyes

MORE: Former Ohio State Star Gets Brutally Honest on Gigantic Contract

MORE: Michigan Defender Takes Aim at Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Buckeyes In The NFL