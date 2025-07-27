Former Ohio State Star Defender Signs New NFL Contract
Former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple has signed with the San Francisco 49ers.
Apple appeared in four games for the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 season. The veteran cornerback has bounced around in his time in the NFL. The New York Giants drafted him with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Giants, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, and Chargers.
Apple played at an elite level in his two seasons with the Buckeyes. In his freshman season, Apple had six tackles for loss and three interceptions.
Apple has not lived up to the elite cornerback he was in college when he helped the Buckeyes win the National Championship in 2014. He was drafted early, but has not developed into a star in the NFL. However, he has been a solid cornerback and now joins a talented 49ers team.
San Francisco missed the playoffs in the 2024 season, going 6-11 after reaching the Super Bowl in 2023.
Apple will look to be a quality piece for Robert Saleh's defense as the 49ers look to make it back to the postseason.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Big Ten Star Opens Fire on Ohio State Buckeyes, Jeremiah Smith
MORE: Commanders Reveal Unexpected News on Terry McLaurin
MORE: Former Ohio State QB Commit Gets Candid on Spurning Buckeyes
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Gets Brutally Honest on Gigantic Contract
MORE: Michigan Defender Takes Aim at Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith