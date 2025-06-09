Buckeyes Now

Ohio State, Ryan Day Projected to Land Elite 2026 OL Recruit

The Ohio State Buckeyes received major news on Monday regarding the recruitment of this highly-touted prospect.

Dylan Feltovich

Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus walks out onto the field prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes mascot Brutus walks out onto the field prior to the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day already made an outstanding impression last week with 2026 four-star running back Favour Akih, and it looks as if trend has continued to another highly-touted recruit.

On3Sports' National Recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong predicted on Monday that 2026 four-star interior offensive lineman Drew Evers will land with the Buckeyes.

Evers, who recently took an official visit with the Buckeyes on Jun 6, is the No. 13-ranked IOL in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 6-foot-3, 285 lbs, the Texas native has some room for growth in his game, but also possesses tons of strength off the line of scrimmage. While he's played the tackle position throughout his time at Flower Mound High School, Evers will likely kick inside at the collegiate level.

If Wiltfong's prediction on Evers is correct and Ohio State lands the talented recruit, it would be a major boost to Day's 2026 class. The Buckeyes' current class is the No. 4-ranked program, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Evers would become the fourth offensive lineman to commit to Ohio State, as well as the highest-rated IOL in the bunch. Day has two four-star tackle commits in Sam Greer and Maxwell Riley, so Evers would help bolster the group.

