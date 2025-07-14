New York Jets Make Major Garrett Wilson Move
Former Ohio State star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has agreed to a four-year $130 million extension with the New York Jets, with $90 million guaranteed.
Wilson's contract makes him the first receiver in NFL history to receive a contract with an average of over $31 million per year after playing only three seasons.
Wilson had a great 2024 season, hauling in 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns. Through three seasons with the Jets, he has 279 receptions for 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The 24-year-old is off to a great start to his NFL career after playing at a high level at Ohio State. In his junior season with the Buckeyes, Wilson had 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on four rushing attempts.
Wilson will have a familiar face throwing him the ball, as Ohio State teammate Justin Fields signed with New York this offseason. Wilson should have great chemistry with Fields heading into the 2025 campaign.
The former Ohio State star is now one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL and is under contract with the Jets for the next six seasons.
