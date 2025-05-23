Ohio State Buckeyes Well Represented Among Top NFL Wide Receivers
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been able to continually be a program that is capable of bringing in some of the best wide receivers at the high school level. Often, those same players go on to be incredible NFL talents. Even players like Michael Thomas, who wasn't necessarily among the best in his recruiting class, developed at Ohio State and went on to be an NFL star.
That said, the Buckeyes have another generational talent within their program right now with Jeremiah Smith, who is among the favorites to win the Heisman trophy this upcoming season and led the Big Ten Conference in both receiving yards and touchdowns a season ago. The year prior to Smith's arrival, the Buckeyes receiving corps was led by Marvin Harrison Jr., a top-five pick in his own right.
That said, the Buckeyes are wide receiver university, and their representation in Pro Football Focus's top-32 receivers proves that.
The top former Buckeyes player on the list by Trevor Sikkema was Terry McLaurin, who was ranked as a third-tier receiver. Garrett Wilson (No. 13) was also in that tier. Ohio State didn't have any players in the top two tiers, a list led by Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown.
Next up was Chris Olave at No. 24 then Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a disappointing rookie campaign, at No. 26.
The list didn't stop there. Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who has breakout potential as the top weapon in Seattle this upcoming season, came in at No. 27, right ahead of Kansas City star Rashee Rice.
Both Harrison Jr. and Smith-Njigba have the potential to make an All-Pro appearance this season, and with both being the top option in what should be a couple of strong offenses, career-best numbers may come their way in 2025.
Keep an eye on Olave as well as he has been mentioned in trade rumors and could find a new team halfway through the upcoming season.