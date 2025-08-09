WATCH: Former Ohio State Star Opens Preseason With Dynamic Kick Return TD
Former Ohio State star and New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson is off to a quick start ot his NFL career.
In his first preseason snap of his career, Henderson returned a kickoff for a touchdown. This should give him a ton of confidence as he enters his rookie campaign.
Kick returner hasn't been a major part of his game prior to this preseason game, but that didn't stop him from taking one to the house. Henderson returned nine kicks across his four seasons with the Buckeyes for 86 yards and zero touchdowns.
TreVeyon Henderson's Ohio State Career
Henderson had an impressive four seasons with Ohio State. He started it off with a great freshman season in 2021, rushing for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns. Henderson also hauled in 27 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns.
He finished below 1,000 rushing yards in 2022 and 2023 before having an incredible senior season with the Buckeyes in 2024. In his senior campaign, he ran for 1,016 yards and ten touchdowns along with 27 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown.
Henderson was a pivotal piece for Ohio State's offense as they won the National Championship. He now joins a young Patriots offense led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye.
The Patriots drafted Henderson with the 38th overall pick in the draft and should be a key part of their offense. He will be the second running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson.
Stevenson is a solid back, having rushed for 801 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2024 season while hauling in 33 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. However, he has struggled with fumbles, as he had seven of them last season.
If he continues to struggle with fumbles, Henderson could take over as the starting running back for the Patriots.
Maye had a great rookie season, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler, and with New England's new weapons, they could have a breakout season.
In addition to Henderson, the Patriots signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year $63.5 million deal.
Henderson was a productive running back and weapon for the Buckeyes during his college career and is already making an impact for the Patriots. If he can be a quality kick returner and complement Stevenson in the backfield, Henderson should have a great rookie season.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Football May Lose Race for Elite 5-Star Talent Because of Weak NIL Package
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Superstar Has Terrific Preseason Debut
MORE: Ryan Day Says He'll Name Ohio State Buckeyes Starting Quarterback Soon
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Says Emeka Egbuka Has 'Rare' Trait