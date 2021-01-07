Nick Saban Says Jaylen Waddle is Game-Day Decision

Ohio State is preparing to face an Alabama offense that has a ton of talent, and there's a chance the Tide will have Jaylen Waddle back for the championship game.

The Alabama offense will be the best group Ohio State faces all season, regardless of whether or not Jaylen Waddle plays on Monday in the national championship game.

And on the topic of if he'll play, we'll just have to wait to find out.

Waddle returned to practice this week after fracturing his right ankle roughly 2.5 months ago and his teammates indicated that it was nice to have him back practicing, but the Crimson Tide have been pretty tight-lipped on whether or not their star receiver will be available for Monday's game.

Nick Saban said on Thursday that Waddle will be a game-time decision.

While it's hard to imagine a player that broke his ankle 10 weeks ago having a monumental impact on this game, but stranger things have happened and Waddle is no ordinary wide receiver. His athleticism and explosiveness are off-the-charts and if he's even a fraction of himself pre-injury, he could have an impact on Monday's game.

"I think you absolutely have to prepare like he's going to play," Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said of Waddle. "And I would promise you that he's an extraordinary athlete, extraordinary receiver. He played five games, and you watch the tape and he's a special player."

Obviously Alabama's offense doesn't simply rely on Waddle to make them go. They have the Heisman winner as Waddle's position-mate and two other Heisman finalists on offense, so they're plenty talented. Coombs said they can't be too focused on things they can't control, like whether or not Waddle plays, because they are about to face what he calls "the complete offense."

"You have to also acknowledge when you're playing teams that are really, really good at what they do," Coombs said. "And they are and we acknowledge that. So we understand the challenge that's ahead of us and we're preparing to play."

Waddle had four consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving before he got hurt and he averaged a ridiculously good 22.3 yards per reception. Before his injury, Waddle was the best receiver in the country - which in my opinion, lends even more credence to the season that DeVonta Smith had for the Tide.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith and Waddle have been the two best receivers in the country in this context.

Time will tell if Waddle can play on Monday.

