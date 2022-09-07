Skip to main content

Buckeye Breakdown: Ohio State Can Build Roster Depth vs. Arkansas State

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as we tell you who we are looking forward to seeing play this weekend when the starters come out of the game.

Ohio State enters Saturday as a virtual lock, currently favored to beat the Sun Belt's Arkansas State Red Wolves by more than 6 touchdowns. While there is every expectation that the Buckeyes will start their normal first tier guys, they have a great opportunity to get younger players some meaningful opportunities this week. 

Which players are you most looking forward to watching? Plus our reaction to the latest AP and Coaches Polls, some great news on Tommy Eichenberg and some College Football Playoff expansion conversation.

Thanks for supporting the show. Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can join us when we go live each morning!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ohio State Won’t Risk Future To Play Jaxon Smith-Njigba Against Arkansas State

Ohio State Drops To No. 3 AP, Coaches Polls Despite Win Over Notre Dame

Ryan Day On Win Over Notre Dame: "That's The Start We Were Looking For"

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Says Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Injury “Not A Long-Term Thing”

Ohio State Names Four Players Of The Game Vs. Notre Dame

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Notre Dame

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: "Upon Further Review" of Ohio State Win Over Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

94. Ronnie Hickman and Tommy Eichenberg
Football

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Nagurski National Defensive Player Of The Week

By Andrew Lind
Bronny James
Basketball

LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Posts Photos From Ohio State Official Visit

By Andrew Lind
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Football

Ohio State Won’t Risk Future To Play Jaxon Smith-Njigba Against Arkansas State

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day After Notre Dame
Football

Ryan Day More Relieved Than Joyful, Turns Attention To Arkansas State

By Brendan Gulick
Ryan Day and Miyan Williams
Football

Ohio State Falls To No. 3 In AP Top 25 Poll Following Win Over Notre Dame

By Andrew Lind
Miyan Williams
Football

Ohio State Drops To No. 3 In USA Today Coaches Poll Despite Win Over Notre Dame

By Andrew Lind
54. Ryan Day
Football

Ohio State's Ryan Day: "That's The Start We Were Looking For"

By Andrew Lind
Ryan Day Previewing Arkansas State
Football

Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud Press Conference Previewing Buckeyes vs. Arkansas State

By Brendan Gulick