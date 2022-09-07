Buckeye Breakdown: Ohio State Can Build Roster Depth vs. Arkansas State

Ohio State enters Saturday as a virtual lock, currently favored to beat the Sun Belt's Arkansas State Red Wolves by more than 6 touchdowns. While there is every expectation that the Buckeyes will start their normal first tier guys, they have a great opportunity to get younger players some meaningful opportunities this week.

Which players are you most looking forward to watching? Plus our reaction to the latest AP and Coaches Polls, some great news on Tommy Eichenberg and some College Football Playoff expansion conversation.

