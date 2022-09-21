Skip to main content

Building The Buckeyes: Ohio State Football Targeting California-Based Superstars

Here's the latest Ohio State football recruiting info on four west coast players that the Buckeyes really want to come to Columbus.

2022 Schedule | 2022 Stats

Ohio State has had a bunch of success recruiting the west coast the last few years, with Chris Olave and C.J. Stroud their two most prominent and recent examples.

With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and the Buckeyes already playing a ton of nationally televised games in the first place, there's plenty of reason to think they can continue to have a strong presence out west.

Our latest guest on Building the Buckeyes is Keith Miller, who is the National Selection Team Director for the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl. Miller coaches out in California, but he's been heavily involved in high-end talent evaluation for a long time.

Miller joined me this afternoon to discuss four players who have Ohio State offers in the Classes of 2024 and 2025. Here's the latest on Peyton Woodyard, Marcelles Williams and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, as well as electrifying Class of 2025 running back Jordon Davison.

