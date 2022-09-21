Building The Buckeyes: Ohio State Football Targeting California-Based Superstars

More on the Buckeyes: 2022 Schedule | 2022 Stats | How’s Your Coach’s Lucrative New Contract Going?

Ohio State has had a bunch of success recruiting the west coast the last few years, with Chris Olave and C.J. Stroud their two most prominent and recent examples.

With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten and the Buckeyes already playing a ton of nationally televised games in the first place, there's plenty of reason to think they can continue to have a strong presence out west.

Our latest guest on Building the Buckeyes is Keith Miller, who is the National Selection Team Director for the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl. Miller coaches out in California, but he's been heavily involved in high-end talent evaluation for a long time.

Miller joined me this afternoon to discuss four players who have Ohio State offers in the Classes of 2024 and 2025. Here's the latest on Peyton Woodyard, Marcelles Williams and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, as well as electrifying Class of 2025 running back Jordon Davison.

Thanks for supporting the show by subscribing to our YouTube channel. Make sure to hit the notification bell so you'll know each time we post new content. We have new videos up each day!

-----

You may also like:

Former Ohio State Lineman Harry Miller To Speak At Mental Health Fundraiser

Ohio State Expects TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Hall To Play Against Wisconsin

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles Discuss Primetime Matchup With Wisconsin

Ohio State To Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Wisconsin

Ohio State’s Oct. 1 Game Against Rutgers To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On BTN

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!