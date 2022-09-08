Building The Buckeyes: Updates From Ohio State's Massive Recruiting Event, Bronny James

We've had lots of episodes of our recruiting podcast "Building the Buckeyes" as audio only shows on our channel, but for the first time we are bringing them to you with a video component as well!

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind discuss the latest on the Ohio State recruiting trail. In this episode, the discuss:

The environment during the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game and how important it was for all of those recruits to see the latest Buckeye superstars

Uncommitted 5-star defensive ends Keon Keeley , Damon Wilson and Matayo Uiagalelei

, and Several notable 2024 players, including wide receivers (and high school teammates) Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa " Jojo " Trader , as well as safety Peyton Woodyard

and " " , as well as safety What basketball commit George Washington III's decommitment means for the Buckeyes

decommitment means for the Buckeyes How realistic is the prospect of Bronny James coming to Columbus?

