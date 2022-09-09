Sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka provided some insight into Ohio State’s strategy at wide receiver ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State.

He recalled his development as a main receiving option from the end of last season until now, and mentioned a pair of fellow position members in sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. and junior Julian Fleming as players who saw similar growth.

“Having that experience in the Rose Bowl – me, Marvin, and Julian all playing more, getting acclimated to the throws C.J. (Stroud) is going to make and stuff like that and just getting in rhythm with him – was really big,” Egbuka said, “I think that showed on Saturday.”

The Buckeyes will be likely without junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who left last weekend’s contest against then-No.5 Notre Dame with a hamstring injury. Egbuka said he wishes Smith-Njigba could play, but that the depth of talent at receiver should be enough to cover his absence.

“Obviously, we’d love to have Jaxon,” Egbuka said, “But at the end of the day, everyone in Buckeye Nation can be extremely confident with who Coach (Brian Hartline) puts on the field.”

Another notable pass catchers who will take the field this weekend is fifth-year senior Xavier Johnson, who caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Stroud during the third quarter. Egbuka commended Johnson’s skill and work ethic, adding that the future looks bright with him on the field.

“He just really sets the standard for what a Buckeye is,” Egbuka said. “It’s great to see him and the game he had, and I’m excited for the rest of his season.”

