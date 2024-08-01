Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Gets Heisman Trophy Prediction
The Heisman Trophy is the most coveted individual award in all of college football. This award is one that often feels like a quarterback award though. In the last 20 years, only four non-quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy. Running back Reggie Bush in 2005, running back Mark Ingram in 2009, running back Derrick Henry in 2015 and wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020 were the few to do so.
As season predictions and College Football Playoffs predictions begin to roll out in late July and early August, so do some Heisman Trophy predictions. On3's J.D. PicKell provided his four 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists on Wednesday. Not only did he have a former Ohio State quarterback winning the Heisman Trophy, but he also had a current Ohio State defensive back just missing the top four in voting.
Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers was chosen to win the Heisman Trophy by PicKell. He had Ewers getting the award over three other quarterbacks in Georgia's Carson Beck, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
"When it comes to picking this year's Heisman Trophy winner, a first year quarterback in a new system... has not won the Heisman Trophy since Johnny Manziel," he stated on Wednesday's episode of Hard Count.
This would take out Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel and returning Alabama starter Jalen Milroe, who will be playing in Kalen DeBoer's system for the first time. Ewers was then ultimately picked to stand out just a bit more than Beck.
With the former Ohio State Buckeye picked to win the award, safety Caleb Downs even being mentioned in the conversation is fascinating. He was joined by Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart just on the outside looking into the top four. This makes him the only defensive player in the conversation.
Downs caught the attention of the entire college football world as a true freshman last season. After leaving Alabama and joining the Buckeyes, he is set for an excellent sophomore campaign. If Downs can once again surpass 100 tackles this season and find ways to shine every single game, then perhaps this isn't out of the question.
The last defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy was none other than Michigan's Charles Woodson in 1997. If Downs could pull off this huge achievement, that would be against all odds.
There is certainly no lack of Ohio State representation in this prediction.