Game Prediction: No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins

The Buckeyes are rolling and have won three straight games after thumping Rutgers last weekend. They'll look to do the same to Maryland on Saturday.

Two weeks ago, this game likely had a lot more intrigue. Maryland was playing well and had gotten off to its best start under Mike Locksley with a 4-0 mark. But after last week's clunker in Iowa City, the Terrapins come limping to Columbus hoping to rebound against one of college football's elite teams.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is playing far better football now than they were in the beginning of the year and they're coming off a dominating effort against Rutgers. The Buckeyes offense shredded the improved Scarlet Knights defense and Ohio State suddenly looked like the juggernaut they are expected to be.

MARYLAD at OHIO STATE – Saturday, 12 p.m.

Spread: Ohio State (-21.0)

O/U Total: 71.0

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 52, Maryland 14

There are some interesting individual matchups in this game that will garner some attention. How can the Buckeyes handle Maryland's front seven on defense, which by all accounts is a very good group? Who will step up for the Buckeyes to make life challenging on Taulia Tagovailoa?

I like Ohio State comfortably this week and I expect the Buckeyes to go into the bye on a great note. I think this will be another really good game for C.J. Stroud, with perhaps my semi-bold prediction of the week being that TreVeyon Henderson and company have a slightly more pedestrian output. He's averaging a ridiculous 9.4 yards per rush through five games. This week, I think Maryland avoids giving up big plays and limits him to something more like 5.5 yards per carry.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 56, Maryland 17

Ohio State and Maryland are coming off of polar opposite games, with the Buckeyes putting forth their most complete game of the season in an easy win over Rutgers and the Terrapins turning over the ball over seven times in a blowout loss to Iowa.

Aside from the 2018 overtime thriller, this series has been historically one-sided, and I think this year’s matchup follows that same blueprint. Ohio State’s offense is among the nation’s best, and if the defense can force a few turnovers, this one will be out of hand by halftime.

Brett Hiltbrand: Ohio State 45, Maryland 24

Maryland is such an odd football program that seems like it can't quite get it together despite a lot of solid resources at its disposal. It's probably the state flag's fault because the football gods are still unsure what to make of them being so proud of something so ugly, and stay steadfastly against swinging the pendulum the Terps' way.

Ohio State seems like it has fixed some of the issues that hurt them early this season. Whether those changes are long-term solutions or opponent-specific results remains to be seen. It shouldn't factor this week, however.

Caleb Spinner: Ohio State 34, Maryland 10

I know my prediction from last weekend ended up being more than a little bit off, but that was only so I could be extremely accurate this week. Yes, that’s the story I’m sticking to.

Maryland has been two different teams this season, and the difference seems to be the skill of their opponent. The Terps had their best start to a season since 2016 when they won their first four games, all against unranked opponents. Their first ranked game against No. 5 Iowa, however, ended in Maryland being blown out 51-14 with seven interceptions and almost half the total yards as the Hawkeyes. The No. 7 Buckeyes should have no problem earning a homecoming victory then, especially after defeating Rutgers as bad as they did. Ohio State wins, 34-10.

