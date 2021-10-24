    • October 24, 2021
    Indiana Quarterback Jack Tuttle Suffers Apparent Injury Against Ohio State

    Tuttle threw a touchdown pass to bring the game an extra point shy of a tie, but took a nasty hit in the process.
    Trailing 7-0 to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle drove the Hoosiers straight down the field and capped a 15 play, 75-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot. It was quite the response from Indiana after Ohio State thoroughly dominated the opening drive of the game.

    But Tuttle paid a steep price in the process.

    Tuttle took a hit from several Buckeyes and was absolutely drilled in the pocket and needed awhile to get back on his feet. He eventually made his way into the medical tent for further evaluation.

    Of course, Indiana is already down starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who nearly guided the Hoosiers to a late upset against the Buckeyes in Columbus last fall. If Tuttle can't play, true freshman Donaven McCulley would have to go in his place.

    Live Updates: No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers

    McCulley already appeared earlier in the drive and it's expected that he may see some snaps anyways. But being down two QB's against one of the top teams in America isn't a great recipe for the Hoosiers.

