Lee Corso Picks Ohio State To Beat Notre Dame On ESPN’s College GameDay

It should come as no surprise after he predicted Ohio State to win the national championship this season, but ESPN analyst Lee Corso picked Ohio State to beat Notre Dame on College GameDay this morning.

Corso has picked Ohio State to win 35 games dating back to 1996, when he first donned the head of Brutus Buckeye ahead of a 38-7 win over No. 4 Penn State. He boasts a 24-11 record when choosing the Buckeyes in the years since.

Interestingly, Corso said earlier in the day that he would not choose between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish on Saturday.

“This is a tough game for me to pick because Ohio State has Brutus, but I’m Catholic,” Corso said in a video posted by fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit. “I can’t pick against Notre Dame, so I’m not going to pick this week. I’m not going to pick a headgear this week.

"Everybody thinks there’s going to be a headgear, but I’m going to walk off with no headgear. I’m not going to pick against the Catholics and I can’t pick against Brutus, so I’m losing. So I won’t pick for the first time ever."

Corso then leaned into the camera and whispered “Buckeyes against the Catholics." Kickoff of tonight’s game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

