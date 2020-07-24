BuckeyesNow
Master Teague Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Brendan Gulick

Ohio State sophomore running back Master Teague III was named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday. The Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world. It is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, who played quarterback for the Florida Gators.

Here is the full watch list for this year's award. The 114 players is a record since the award began releasing a watch list in 2015.

Teague came to Columbus as a 4-star prospect out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee's Blackman High School. He committed to the Scarlet and Gray over offers from Auburn, Clemson, Duke and others. Teague never burned his redshirt as a freshman, but he did play in four games. Last year, Teague rushed for 789 yards and four touchdowns as a back-up to J.K. Dobbins, who became the first Buckeye in program history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Remarkably, his 789 yards was seventh most in the league. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten after the season.

With Dobbins now in the NFL, Teague was expected to be the Buckeyes primary back this fall, but he suffered a serious Achilles injury on the first day of spring practice. While it's unclear how much time he will miss, there is optimism that he'll see the field at some point this season.

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

The National College Football Awards Association will roll out watch lists over a two week stretch for all of the major national awards. They include: 

