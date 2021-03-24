Mel Kiper Says Only One Buckeye is a First-Rounder

Kiper is only expecting Justin Fields to be picked in the first round next month, but you might be surprised where he thinks Fields will be heading.

After the Ohio State Buckeyes dominated the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper is expecting Thursday, April 29 to be a quieter night for Ohio State.

In his latest mock draft as football fans across the country prepare for one of the league's marquee events - which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio this year - Kiper is projecting that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will be the only Buckeye taken in the first round next month.

Kiper says the Carolina Panthers would trade up to the No. 3 spot in the draft and pick Fields there. He is projecting the Panthers to trade with Miami and for the Dolphins to drop back to No. 8 overall, while also acquiring a first or second round pick in next year's draft.

The Panthers quarterback situation is dicey. After moving on from Cam Newton, the team was unable to land Matthew Stafford this offseason and they've made it pretty clear they don't intend to use Teddy Bridgewater in the long-term. Kiper says he thinks that the top four quarterbacks in the draft will be selected by the time the Panthers are on the clock at No. 8, so he expects them to jump ahead. Justin Fields has a lot of elite tools and Kiper thinks he would fit well in Carolina.

Fields is rated just behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Kiper's quarterback rankings.

