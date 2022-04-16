Offensive Observations From Ohio State Spring Game

About 3.5 months after they last took the field, Ryan Day's offensive juggernaut appears to be on track for another monster season.

Last year's record setting offense helped the Buckeyes overcome some defensive deficiencies in critical moments, and the good news for Ohio State fans is that many of those same players have returned to chase a national championship in 2022.

While the team needs to replace five starters after the departures of wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and offensive linemen Nicholas Petit-Frere and Thayer Munford, the depth that Ryan Day's team built last year should showcase itself for another explosive campaign.

Saturday's showcase would lead you to believe this year's group won't skip a beat.

C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord both carved up the defense in leading touchdown drives early in the scrimmage. Freshman Devin Brown also looked solid in his first opportunity to compete at Ohio Stadium. It was great to see all three of those guys firing the ball all over the place and playing with confidence.

One of the coolest moments of the day came when Stroud took the field wearing Dwayne Haskins' No. 7 jersey, honoring his former teammate.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. all came out as starting wide receivers, as expected. Not much new to report there - they look like they're ready for the season to begin. Good luck covering those guys this year.

TreVeyon Henderson only ran a few times but looked good. Evan Pryor had a really nice 22-yard touchdown run, bouncing to the outside after breaking a tackle. He racked up more than 100 rushing yards on the afternoon.

I also thought Cade Stover did a nice job at tight end. I like the fact that the Buckeyes have put him back on the offensive side of the ball, even though he's proven to be a nice option at linebacker when they needed him at the Rose Bowl.

It was also good to see Gee Scott Jr. get lots of playing time. It feels like the Buckeyes could really use him as they try to figure out the best path forward at tight end.

