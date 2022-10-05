Bettors might look at a wide-range of data when dissecting games or choosing what teams/totals hold the best value that particular day. Once you find certain trends and proven numbers, comparing them to the betting line could offer insight into where the value lies.

You can always make a case for multiple stats, but there’s (at least) on that’s becoming a trend for whether Ohio State covers the spread or not… penalties.

Over their last eight games, the Buckeyes have failed to cover the spread in all five where they committed six-plus penalties. In the others where they were mostly clean… 3-0. See here:

Opponent Penalties-Yards Cover the Spread? Rutgers 6-41 No/Push Wisconsin 3-27 Yes Toledo 1-5 Yes Arkansas State 9-85 No Notre Dame 7-75 No Utah 7-70 No Michigan 10-66 No Michigan State 1-5 Yes

More News: SI's Top 10: Georgia Shows Vulnerability | College Football Scoreboard | October Storylines To Watch | College Football Bowl Projections | ESPN's College GameDay Will Head To Kansas | What We – And Don't – Know About CFP Expansion

Yes, I know this seems like an obvious thing. If you commit less penalties, you probably perform better on the field. But there are MANY circumstances that go into perceived “success” and (notably) covering the Vegas spread.

For context and perspective… Stanford ranks third nationally in fewest penalties per game so far this season, but they are 0-4 against the spread. Meanwhile, Syracuse and South Alabama are both 4-1 ATS despite being two of the most penalized teams in college football, ranking 125th and 130th respectively.

It never hurts researching/charting various officials or referee crews, to potentially learn who might be “flag happy.” Lining this data up with whatever crew works Ohio State games might provide even better intel on whether or not to back the Buckeyes.

You may also like:

Revisiting Ohio State's Narrow Victory at Michigan State in 2016

Ohio State's Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Tony Alford Preview Michigan State

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Rutgers

Photos From Ohio State's 49-10 Win Over Rutgers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Adam on Twitter: @APrescott614

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!