Al Washington, Linebackers Talk Spring Practice

Watch Thursday's press conference with Ohio State's linebackers coach and two of his seniors.

Ohio State's strength of the defense in 2020 was the linebacking corps. Four seniors that all had a ton of experience and were seen as some of the most committed, hardest working, well-respected members of the national runner-up team.

Replacing a group with such high character won't be easy, but linebackers coach Al Washington feels he's got a terrific group that is ready for the opportunity.

Washington, along with seniors Dallas Gant and Teradja Mitchell, addressed the media on Thursday afternoon with the team still early on in spring practice. You can watch the entire press conference below.

