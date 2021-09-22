Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines with Akron Beacon Journal's George Thomas

Before Ohio State plays Akron on Saturday, get to know the Zips through the eyes of their most veteran beat writer, George Thomas.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are getting ready for their final non-conference game of the 2021 regular season as the Akron Zips are coming to town for the first time since 2011.

While the Buckeyes are busy working to get a lot better on the defensive side of the ball, Saturday's game against Akron should present an opportunity for them to have an advantage at just about every position on the field. Akron's program is young and going through a rough patch, but they showed nice improvement last weekend with a decisive win over FCS opponent Bryant.

George Thomas of the Akron Beacon Journal has covered the Zips longer than anyone on the beat. He's been with the Journal for 22 years and has seen an awful lot of Zips football. Thomas joins me to share his thoughts about Tom Arth, D.J. Irons, Bubba Arlsanian and more on this week's episode of Behind Enemy Lines.

