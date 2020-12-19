Big Ten Championship First Half Notebook: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Northwestern

Here are my thoughts on the first half of Ohio State's performance in the Big Ten Championship game.

Current Score: Ohio State 3, Northwestern 10

Here are running stream of my thoughts on the first half, beginning with the opening drive of the game.

Ohio State had scored touchdowns on its opening possession every game this season until this afternoon. The Wildcat defense allowed Justin Fields to score from seven yards out, but a holding penalty negated the touchdown. Kicking an opening-drive field goal is a bit disappointing for the Buckeyes after a 16-play drive.

That's the kind of drive that I think OSU could have regularly today. Long, clock-eating drives. It's abnormal for them to not score quickly, but Northwestern's defense rarely surrenders big plays. In fact in the first 492 total offensive plays NU's defense has faced before today's game, only 21 of them went for 20-or-more yards.

Here's a great note from Eleven Warriors writer Colin Hass-Hill, offering some perspective on the opening drive.

Julian Fleming took Chris Olave's spot as a starter and made an immediate impact on the opening drive. He was targeted four times, making three catches for 30 yards. I loved how Fields was throwing his way early in the game to get his confidence going. Have to imagine Fleming is pretty fired up for an opportunity to play in a game of this magnitude with Chris Olave out today.

The Buckeye defense didn't have a good first series. The play that broke OSU's back came on a missed tackle from Josh Proctor, who is the starting safety this afternoon with Marcus Hooker out. The missed a tackle enabled Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey to run for 34 yards. The Wildcats moved up the field quickly and scored. Ohio State hasn't trailed since Nebraska scored on the first possession of the season.

Zack Hoover punted for the Buckeyes after a 3-and-out on the second drive. Hoover is in today for all-conference punter Drue Chrisman, who tweeted today that he is dealing with CoVID-19.

Thanks in large part to an intentional grounding, the Buckeye defense was much better on their second go-round.

Ohio State's offense looks out of sync right now. Back-to-back series with punts are awfully uncommon for OSU this year. Thankfully on the second punt, Hoover banged a beauty and pinned Northwestern back inside the 10.

The Buckeye run defense has been terrific all season long, but I'm concerned with how they've struggled to stop the run so far. They seem to be picking up at least five yards on almost every carry. Meanwhile, Lathan Ransom is getting some run out in the nickel package now on defense. OSU holds NU to a long field goal - a better result than the opening drive.

