Big Ten To Announce Revised 2022 Conference Football Schedule On Wednesday

The looming changes are the result of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which also saw numerous cancellations.

The Big Ten will announce a revised 2022 football schedule on Wednesday to “account for alterations made during the 2020 football season,” when the conference played an eight-game slate that saw numerous cancellations amid the pandemic.

The news comes just hours after Penn State accidentally published the revised schedule on its official website, which indicated its scheduled home game with Ohio State was moving from from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29.

While the Nittany Lions’ non-conference schedule remained the same, the dates of several conference matchups and the date of their open week were adjusted. They also swapped one Big Ten West opponent (Illinois) for another (Northwestern).

It’s unclear at this time if Ohio State’s Big Ten opponents and locations of said matchups will remain the same, but the Buckeyes are currently scheduled to have five home games and four road games during the conference slate. That schedule is as follows:

Sept. 3 - Notre Dame

Sept. 10 - Arkansas State

Sept. 17 - Toledo

Sept. 24 - at Michigan State

Oct. 1 - at Penn State

Oct. 8 - Rutgers

Oct. 15 - Iowa

Oct. 22 - Open

Oct. 29 - Indiana

Nov. 5 - at Northwestern

Nov. 12 - Wisconsin

Nov. 19 - at Maryland

Nov. 26 - Michigan

Ohio State was notably supposed to play Illinois as a crossover game in 2020, but that was cancelled when the Buckeyes had a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. Northwestern, meanwhile, was not on the schedule before the pandemic hit, which suggests that game could be swapped.

That said, the new 2022 schedule will be revealed at 12 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

