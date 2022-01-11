Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll Of 2021 Season

The 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl gave the Buckeyes their fifth top-five finish in a row.

For the fifth time in as many seasons, Ohio State has finished in top five of the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll of the season.

The Buckeyes the four teams that reached the College Football Playoff, including national champions Georgia and national runner-up Alabama, as well as Michigan and Cincinnati.

Ohio State ended the season at 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, including losses to Oregon on Sept. 11 and Michigan on Nov. 27, which kept the Buckeyes from the conference title game and playoff.

That also includes a 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, which helped the program finish fifth in the coaches poll and sixth in the Associated Press Top 25.

Other Big Ten teams ranked in the final poll include Michigan State at No. 8 and Iowa at No. 23. The Spartans won the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh, while the Hawkeyes fell in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky.

That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Georgia (62) Alabama Michigan Cincinnati Ohio State Baylor Oklahoma State Michigan State Notre Dame Oklahoma Ole Miss Utah Pittsburgh Wake Forest Kentucky Clemson Houston Louisiana-Lafayette N.C. State Arkansas Oregon BYU Iowa Utah State Texas A&M

