Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll Of 2021 Season

Skip to main content

Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll Of 2021 College Football Season

The 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl gave the Buckeyes their fifth top-five finish in a row.

For the fifth time in as many seasons, Ohio State has finished in top five of the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll of the season.

The Buckeyes the four teams that reached the College Football Playoff, including national champions Georgia and national runner-up Alabama, as well as Michigan and Cincinnati.

Ohio State ended the season at 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, including losses to Oregon on Sept. 11 and Michigan on Nov. 27, which kept the Buckeyes from the conference title game and playoff.

That also includes a 48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl, which helped the program finish fifth in the coaches poll and sixth in the Associated Press Top 25.

Other Big Ten teams ranked in the final poll include Michigan State at No. 8 and Iowa at No. 23. The Spartans won the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh, while the Hawkeyes fell in the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky.

That said, the full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll is as follows, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Georgia (62)
  2. Alabama
  3. Michigan
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Ohio State
  6. Baylor
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Michigan State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Utah
  13. Pittsburgh
  14. Wake Forest
  15. Kentucky
  16. Clemson
  17. Houston
  18. Louisiana-Lafayette
  19. N.C. State
  20. Arkansas
  21. Oregon
  22. BYU
  23. Iowa
  24. Utah State
  25. Texas A&M

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Read More

You may also like:

Ohio State Hires UCLA's Justin Frye As Associate Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach

Ohio State Ranked No. 6 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2021 Season

Former Ohio State WR Jameson Williams Injures Knee In National Championship

Jordan Fuller Out For Playoffs With Ankle Injury, May Need Surgery

Former Ohio State S Mike Doss To Be Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

EA Sports Adding Alabama, Ohio State To Madden NFL 22's Campus Legends Mode

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

USATSI_17447372
Football

Ohio State Ranked No. 5 In Final USA TODAY Coaches Poll Of 2021 Season

3 minutes ago
Justin Frye
Football

Ohio State Officially Hires UCLA’s Justin Frye As Associate Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach

4 hours ago
Ohio State Rose Bowl
Football

Ohio State Ranked No. 6 In Final AP Top 25 Poll Of 2021 College Football Season

11 hours ago
Jameson Williams
Football

Former Ohio State WR Jameson Williams Injures Knee In National Championship

16 hours ago
Jordan Fuller
Football

Former Ohio State S Jordan Fuller Out For Playoffs With Ankle Injury, May Need Surgery

18 hours ago
Mike Doss
Football

Former Ohio State S Mike Doss To Be Inducted Into College Football Hall Of Fame

22 hours ago
Chris Holtmann
Basketball

Ohio State Adds Jan. 18 Home Game Against IUPUI To Schedule

22 hours ago
Malaki Branham
Basketball

Ohio State's Malaki Branham Earns Second Straight Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honor

23 hours ago