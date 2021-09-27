Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: What We Learned From Ohio State's Win Over Akron

Here are our biggest takeaways from Saturday's lop-sided win over the Zips as the Buckeye defense looks like it's finding an identity.

Saturday's win over the Akron Zips largely looked the way we expected: a sizeable margin of victory, some eye-popping offensive highlights and a defense that dominated a lesser opponent. The Buckeyes sacked D.J. Irons nine times and registered 12 total tackles for loss, as well as a pair of interceptions (one of which was brought back for a touchdown).

Perhaps the Buckeyes are finding their way. This team is so young and needs time to get valuable reps. Saturday was the first time in the history of Ohio State football that the Buckeyes started a true freshman quarterback (Kyle McCord) and tail back (TreVeyon Henderson). J.T. Tuimoloau and Denzel Burke also started on defense, which likely marks the first time that the Buckeyes have ever started four true freshmen in a game.

Tommy Zagorski has coached college football for 13 years. He joins me to share some thoughts about what we learned from Ohio State's big win Saturday night.

