Ohio State Is 3-0 Against Penn State While Wearing Alternate Uniforms At Home

The Buckeyes have defeated the Nittany Lions by an average score of 47-21 in such games.

Ohio State is set to wear its all-scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms for Saturday night’s game against Penn State.

This will mark the fourth time the Buckeyes will don alternate uniforms against the Nittany Lions at home, doing so in 2013, 2015 and 2017. They’re 3-0 in those games, winning by an average score of 47-21.

Let's take a look back at those three games below:

No. 4 Ohio State 63, Penn State 14 - Oct. 26, 2013

Quarterback Braxton Miller threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more as Ohio State handed Penn State its worst loss in 114 years. The Buckeyes wore their Rivalry uniforms, which featured chrome helmets and jerseys with enlarged sleeve stripes.

No. 1 Ohio State 38, Nittany Lions 10 - Oct. 17, 2015

Quarterback J.T. Barrett rushed for two first-half touchdowns as a red zone specialists and then took over on a full-time basis for Cardale Jones as Ohio State dispatched Penn State with ease. The Buckeyes donned all-black uniforms for the first time in school history that evening.

No. 6 Ohio State 39, No. 2 Penn State 38 - Oct. 28, 2017

Barrett threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes – including a game-winning 16-yarder to tight end Marcus Baugh with 1:48 left — to help Ohio State rally from an 18-point deficit and hand Penn State its first loss of the season. The Buckeyes wore all-gray uniforms, which featured a wolf-fur pattern on the helmet, numbers and socks.

Will the Buckeyes have similar success tonight? Tune in to ABC at 7:30 p.m. to find out.

-----

-----

