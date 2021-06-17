First Look At Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields In Madden NFL 22

Fields can be seen in his new Chicago Bears uniform in the trailer and first screenshots.

EA Sports revealed the cover for Madden NFL 22 on Thursday morning and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields can be seen in the first trailer and screenshots for the game, which will hit stores in late August.

Fields, who was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 11 overall pick in this year’s draft, makes a brief appearance at the 32-second mark of the trailer while wearing his home navy blue uniform. He’s also in a screenshot for the game wearing his road white jersey (sans helmet), preparing for a game at the Minnesota Vikings.

Fields and other rookies, including New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, were asked earlier this offseason to predict their Madden ratings for the upcoming edition of the game. Fields was perhaps the most realistic.

“To be honest, I think my Madden rating is going to be like a 78-81, of course, just because… rookies,” he said.

Madden will share player ratings over the course of the summer, so we’ll have to wait to find out what Fields’ actual ratings will be. But for now, we at least have our first glimpse of him in the game.

-----

You may also like:

2022 St. Louis CB Toriano Pride Will Announce Commitment On Friday

E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington To Participate In NBA G League Elite Camp

Ohio State Swimmer Hunter Armstrong Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Testifies In Favor Of Name, Image And Likeness Bill

2022 North Carolina Defensive Tackle Curtis Neal Sets Announcement Date

2023 Philadelphia LB Josiah Trotter Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Former Guard Aaron Craft To Play For Carmen's Crew In The Basketball Tournament

Photos From Ohio State's Second Big Official Visit Weekend Of The Summer

Former Ohio State LB Jerome Baker Signs Extension With Miami Dolphins

Former Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson Transferring To Nebraska

Ohio State WRs Jaylen Harris, Ellijah Gardiner Reportedly No Longer With Team

Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Released By Green Bay Packers

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Official Visitors, Kaleb Brown's Commitment

Former Ohio State QBs Troy Smith, Braxton Miller Hope To Start Prep School

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook