2022 Ohio State CB Target Toriano Pride Sets Commitment Date

Pride was among the handful of priority targets on campus for Buckeye Bash 2.0 earlier this month.

St. Louis Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride announced this afternoon that he will make his college decision among Clemson, Missouri, Ohio State and Oregon on June 18.

The 5-foot-11 and 172-pound Pride – who is considered the 23rd-best cornerback and No. 187 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – visited all four schools this month, including an official visit with the Buckeyes on June 4-6 alongside several commitments and top targets.

"It was fun," Pride told SI All-American. "It was real good. I got to meet the players, hang out with them and meet the coaches finally. They really showed that you’re a priority and they want you. Based off the time of us building this relationship for a year and a half, they’ve always made me feel like a priority with how consistent they are with me."

Pride’s recruitment has long been viewed as a battle between Clemson and Ohio State, so it wasn’t a surprise to see that several 247Sports crystal ball predictions were placed in favor of the Tigers following his official visit on June 11-13.

If Pride picks Clemson, as expected, Ohio State will continue to recruit other cornerbacks in hopes of landing one more player at the position alongside Jacksonville Robert E. Lee five-star Jaheim Singletary, West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Jyaire Brown and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna three-star Ryan Turner.

Notable targets include Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany four-star Ephesians Prysock, Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star Austin Jordan and Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star Jayden Bellamy. The first two were on campus for their official visits this past weekend, while Bellamy is scheduled to take his later this month.

-----

You may also like:

E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington To Participate In NBA G League Elite Camp

Ohio State Swimmer Hunter Armstrong Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Testifies In Favor Of Name, Image And Likeness Bill

2022 North Carolina Defensive Tackle Curtis Neal Sets Announcement Date

2023 Philadelphia LB Josiah Trotter Includes Ohio State In Top 4

Former Guard Aaron Craft To Play For Carmen's Crew In The Basketball Tournament

Photos From Ohio State's Second Big Official Visit Weekend Of The Summer

Former Ohio State LB Jerome Baker Signs Extension With Miami Dolphins

Former Ohio State CB Tyreke Johnson Transferring To Nebraska

Ohio State WRs Jaylen Harris, Ellijah Gardiner Reportedly No Longer With Team

Former Ohio State RB Mike Weber Released By Green Bay Packers

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Official Visitors, Kaleb Brown's Commitment

Former Ohio State QBs Troy Smith, Braxton Miller Hope To Start Prep School

2022 Ohio State Cornerback Target Toriano Pride Discusses Official Visit

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook