Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington To Participate In G League Camp

The camp will go a long way in determining whether they remain in the draft or return to school.

Ohio State junior forward E.J Liddell and senior guard Duane Washington are among the 40 prospects set to participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago this weekend.

The camp will give Liddell and Washington a chance to showcase their skills in front of coaches and scouts with hopes of being invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which will also be held in the Windy City from June 21-27.

Although they have until July 7 to decide, their respective performances at the event will help them determine whether they should remain in the draft of withdraw their name from consideration and return to school.

A former four-star prospect from Belleville, Ill., the 6-foot-7 and 240-pound Liddell earned first-team All-Big Ten honors last season when he averaged 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound Washington, meanwhile, came to Ohio State as a three-star prospect from Grand Rapids, Mich., by way of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon. He led the Buckeyes in scoring with 16.4 points per game last season.

Liddell declared for the draft in late March and Washington soon followed. Their decisions were aided by NCAA rules that allow underclassmen to declare and go through the pre-draft process without losing their college eligibility.

