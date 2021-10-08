    • October 8, 2021
    Ohio State vs. Maryland Betting Lines: Spread, Total and History

    Taking a looking at the betting odds and information surrounding the game Saturday in Columbus.
    As the Buckeyes and Terrapins link up Saturday afternoon in Columbus, here are a few pieces of information that could be worth digesting for those looking at potential action this weekend:

    BASIC INFO
    SPREAD: Ohio State (-21)
    TOTAL: 71
    MONEYLINE: Ohio State (-1600) and Maryland (+900)

    * Odds courtesy of the SI Sportsbook

    PUBLIC BETTING
    At the moment, 86% of bettors are laying the number and taking Ohio State to cover three touchdowns.

    RECENT HISTORY
    These teams have played six times since Maryland joined the Big Ten back in 2014. Ohio State is 4-2 ATS with the over being 6-0.

    YearLocationSpreadTotalFinal Score

    2019

    Columbus

    Ohio State (-42.5)

    66

    OSU - 73, Maryland - 14

    2018

    College Park

    Ohio State (-13.5)

    60.5

    OSU - 52, Maryland - 51 (OT)

    2017

    Columbus

    Ohio State (-30)

    59.5

    OSU - 62, Maryland - 14

    2016

    College Park

    Ohio State (-28)

    58.5

    OSU - 62, Maryland - 3

    2015

    Columbus

    Ohio State (-31.5)

    57.5

    OSU - 49, Maryland - 28

    2014

    College Park

    Ohio State (-6.5)

    59

    OSU - 52, Maryland - 24

    QUICK HITTERS

    * With the over on a lopsided 6-0 run, this is now the highest total for any game in the brief series history.

    * This is also the highest total for any Buckeye game this fall. Previous highs were 66.5 (Akron) and 65 (Oregon), with both of those falling under.

    * These two programs did not meet last year, as the game was canceled due to COVID issues.

    * Maryland is 3-2 ATS this season and 3-2 UNDER. Most recently, they were blown out at home (against Iowa) as a three-point underdog.

    * The Buckeyes throttled Rutgers last week as 15-point favorites on the road.

    * Ohio State is just 2-5 ATS in its last seven homes games.

