Ohio State’s Harry Miller Unavailable, Josh Proctor Game-Time Decision Against Oregon

The Buckeyes will be without 10 players, while three others will be a game-time decision against the Ducks.

With three hours and counting until the home opener against Oregon, Ohio State released its weekly status report on Saturday morning.

Listed in alphabetical order, the 10 players not available for the game include:

Junior wide receiver Kamryn Babb

Senior defensive end Tyler Friday

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jakob James

Freshman safety Jaylen Johnson

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trey Leroux

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mitchell Melton

Junior center Harry Miller

Sophomore defensive tackle Noah Potter

Junior offensive lineman Ryan Smith

Freshman center Toby Wilson

Miller’s absence means redshirt freshman Luke Wypler will get the start for the second week in a row.

“I thought he did a really good job in the first game,” head coach Ryan Day said during his video conference on Thursday afternoon. “This will be a new challenge. They play with a 0-nose, so they’ll have somebody lined up on him and that’ll be a new thing for him, a new opportunity for him to grow. We’ll see closer to the game how we’ll shake it all out, but I thought he’s had a good week of practice.”

Those players who are a game-time decision, meanwhile, include:

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage

Freshman safety Jantzen Dunn

Senior safety Josh Proctor

Proctor recorded seven tackles and an interception that was called back due to penalty in the season opener against Minnesota. He suffered a shoulder injury in the fourth corner of the win over the Golden Gophers and did not return to the game.

If Proctor is unable to go, redshirt sophomore Bryson Shaw will likely start in his place.

“I’ve been waiting on my time and I feel like my time’s here. I feel like it’s arrived,” Shaw said during his media availability on Wednesday. “I know all the safeties have a lot to bring to the table, including myself, and I’m just excited for the future of this team and this secondary. I think we’re just getting started. I think this defense is very good, we have very high standards for ourselves and I think you will see that.”

That said, neither senior cornerback Sevyn Banks or junior cornerback Cam Brown were mentioned on the availability report. That means both should start for the Buckeyes after being sidelined last week, with the former being a late scratch.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote Ruled Eligible By NCAA Following Appeal

Key Players To Watch When Ohio State Hosts Oregon On Saturday Afternoon

Taking A Look At Three Key Matchups For Ohio State’s Game Against Oregon

Ohio State Looking Forward To Welcoming Recruits Back To Campus

Ohio State Selling Jerseys With Names, Numbers Of Current Football Players

K Noah Ruggles Fulfills Late Grandfather's Dream By Playing For Buckeyes

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!