Game Prediction: No. 4 Ohio State vs. Minnesota

Here's a look at how the BuckeyesNow staff thinks Thursday night's game is going to go.

Ohio State is a fairly heavy favorite going into Thursday's game against Minnesota. The Buckeyes are favored by essentially two touchdowns (13.5 points) in the opener.

How will we look back on that spread after the fact? Time will tell as the Buckeyes travel to Minnesota today to launch their 2021 campaign.

In the mean time, here's how the BuckeyesNow staff expects this game to go:

Brendan Gulick: Ohio State 41, Minnesota 20

Minnesota has added three grad transfers to try and help shore up a really bad run defense last year. But I think they're going to struggle against one of Ohio State's biggest offensive lines in recent memory. Meanwhile, Minnesota's got the most experienced offensive line in the country returning this year and a solid rushing attack from Mohamed Ibrahim. I think offensive line play will be very interesting to watch tomorrow night.

All that said - the Buckeyes have too much star power on offense for Minnesota, which has an unproven secondary to say the least. I think the Ohio State wins comfortably on the road and several true freshmen make meaningful impacts in their Buckeye debuts.

Andrew Lind: Ohio State 49, Minnesota 21

The Buckeye are obviously breaking in a new starting quarterback in C.J. Stroud, but there won’t really be any pressure on him given the weapons around him. I will certainly be interested in seeing how he relays signals to his teammates and handles any adversity in a road environment, but as head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week, there’s nothing he’ll see in the game that he didn’t already have thrown at him in practice.

On the other side of the ball, Minnesota’s offensive game plan won’t exactly challenge Ohio State’s secondary, the unit under the most scrutiny heading into the season. Expect the Buckeyes to keep the Gophers running game in-check and coast through the second half.

Adam Prescott: Ohio State 41, Minnesota 27

There isn’t a ton of recent sample size between these schools, having only met three times over the last decade. Regardless of C.J. Stroud making his first college start, the Buckeye offense has so much firepower to continue posting big numbers. But I have a feeling that Minnesota, rocking alternate black uniforms in front of a reinvigorated home crowd, will row that boat just enough behind veteran QB Tanner Morgan to keep both the spread (13.5) and total (65.5) interesting down the stretch.

Eddie Marotta: Ohio State 41, Minnesota 24

College Football is back, and so are the Buckeyes! OSU will be looking to find their identity early in the season after losing Justin Fields and many other key contributors to the NFL Draft this summer. The Buckeyes will give up a few early scores as they look to knock off the offseason rust, but will anchor down as the game progresses and their offense finds its groove.

Ryan Day has the Buckeyes ready to go in this one, and the weapons OSU returned on the offensive side of the ball (namely Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jeremy Ruckert, and Master Teague III) gives Ohio State more than enough firepower to hold off the Gophers as they kick off their 2021 campaign. Ohio State pulls away in this game, and starts the season the way everyone wants to: 1-0.

Caleb Spinner: Ohio State 49, Minnesota 10

Ohio State’s first-in-the-conference offense lost some big pieces to the draft. However the depth of the program has ensured there will be no shortage of explosive options on the field this year.

CJ Stroud will command the offense under center after earning the endorsement of Coach Ryan Day, and will be throwing to two familiar targets in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, both of whom tallied over 700 yards last season (in an eight-game year, mind you). Pair all that with Master Teague III in the backfield and a rock-solid defense boasting returners like Sevyn Banks and Haskell Garrett, and you have an Ohio State team with the means to pick up right where they left off at the end of last season.

Minnesota has the potential to strike early with Tanner Morgan, a quarterback who’s thrown for over 6,000 yards and 46 touchdowns in his three seasons with Minnesota, but I see the Buckeye defense catching onto his tricks before long and holding the Golden Gophers score to no more than ten.

-----

Be sure to check out our brand new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Defensive End Tyler Friday Out For Season With Torn ACL

Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Signs $1 Million-Plus Endorsement Deal

Ohio State's Thayer Munford Will Be Available For Season Opener At Minnesota

Palaie Gaoteote Still Waiting On Eligibility Waiver Days Before Opener

First Look At The New Nike LeBron Witness 6 "Ohio State" Shoes

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook