Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim Suffers Apparent Leg Injury Against Ohio State

Ibrahim was helped off the field after being tackled by safety Ronnie Hickman late in the third quarter.

Minnesota fifth-year senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim was helped off the field late in the third quarter after suffering an apparent lower leg injury against Ohio State.

Ibrahim carried the ball 29 times for 161 yard and two touchdowns, including a 56-yarder on 4th-and-1 to keep a scoring drive alive early in the game. However, he was injured on a tackle by Buckeyes sophomore safety Ronnie Hickman and needed help off the field after attempting to walk off under his own power.

Ibrahim spent several minutes in the medical tent and was seen on the sidelines with his foot in a boot. It was subsequently reported that he suffered a "clear" Achilles injury.

Minnesota trailed 31-21 at the time of Ibrahim's injury, but finished the drive with a field goal to climb back within one score.

