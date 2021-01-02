Chris Olave's Monster Game Redeems 2019 Fiesta Bowl Performance

Chris Olave shouldered a lot of the burden for the way the 2019 CFP Semifinal ended, making his redemption night that much sweeter.

Seeing his quarterback scrambling, Chris Olave broke off his route and worked to get open in the end zone. Justin Fields threw an interception to where Olave should have been, ending a comeback bid for the Buckeyes and sealing the victory for Clemson.

That final play from the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal broke the hearts of Ohio State fans everywhere. It broke Olave’s heart even more. He trained all year, carrying that burden.

It was poetic, then, that Olave got the opportunity to narrate the hype video that dropped before the rematch. All 2 minutes and 48 seconds of the video focused on the theme of “second chances.”

Man, did Olave make the most of his second chance.

So did the rest of the Buckeyes, in a 49-28 dismantling of Clemson in the 2020 CFP Semifinal game. But it was Olave who finished as the team’s leading receiver with six catches, 132 yards and two touchdowns - despite missing the B1G Championship game due to COVID-19 protocol.

“It means a lot,” Olave said about his performance. “It’s been a tough year, but just had to fight through adversity. Luckily I came out in the end and had a huge game today.”

Olave added, “Coming off last year was tough for me. Trying to train all year just to be in this position and I think we finally got here. Just being able to beat these guys and have fun with my teammates, most importantly. I’m just blessed and proud to be here.”

