WATCH: Ryan Day Previews Pro Day, Shares Spring Practice Insights

Ohio State's head coach addressed the media on Monday morning after practice.

Ohio State spring practice is in its second full week after the team put pads on for the first time last Wednesday.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day addresses the media to preview Tuesday's Pro Day workouts for the 14 Buckeyes that will showcase their skillset for NFL coaches and scouts.

If you're having trouble viewing the press conference in your browser window, you can also click here and stream it live on our YouTube channel.

